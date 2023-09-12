Why is Kim Jong Un traveling to Russia by train?

STORY: Trains are a slow but specialized form of transportation that the reclusive country's leaders have used for decades.

Compared to the country's ageing fleet of planes, bulletproof trains offer a safer and more comfortable space, and a place to discuss agendas ahead of meetings, Ko Young Hwan said.

The train has been at the centre of state propaganda around the ruling Kim family's embarking on long train journeys to meet ordinary North Koreans across the country.