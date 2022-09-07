Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest Business Venture May Surprise You

Kim Kardashian is adding a new title to her resume.

The SKIMS founder has joined forces with former Carlyle Group partner Jay Sammons to launch a private equity firm titled SKKY Partners. Kim took to Instagram to break the news of her latest business venture—and to give insight on what their company will be offering.

"I'm pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as partner at our firm," Kim wrote in a Sept. 7 Instagram post. "Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm."

As noted in Sept. 7 posts made to the firm's Instagram account, SKKY Partners' target will span consumer products, digital and e-commerce, consumer media, luxury and hospitality with a focus on "both control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies."

As for how all three parties feel about their latest team up, Kris Jenner, Jay and Kim have expressed ample excitement towards this next step.

On Sept. 7, Kris shared the announcement to her Instagram page, noting, "So proud, honored and excited to be a part of this!"

Meanwhile, Jay, who reportedly brought the idea to Kim and Kris this year, highlighted The Kardashians stars' entrepreneurial experience while reflecting on the venture. As he told the Wall Street Journal in a Sept. 7 interview, "Having built businesses themselves as true entrepreneurs is a very differentiated approach."

Reflecting on her future, Kim shared that she looks forward to meeting business founders and learning "what their dream is."

"I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA," she explained to the outlet, "but just support and get them to a different level."

