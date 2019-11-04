Why Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kinder Morgan:

0.057 = US$4.0b ÷ (US$77b - US$6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Kinder Morgan has an ROCE of 5.7%.

View our latest analysis for Kinder Morgan

Is Kinder Morgan's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Kinder Morgan's ROCE is meaningfully below the Oil and Gas industry average of 8.5%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Kinder Morgan stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

The image below shows how Kinder Morgan's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:KMI Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Remember that most companies like Kinder Morgan are cyclical businesses. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kinder Morgan's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kinder Morgan has total assets of US$77b and current liabilities of US$6.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.9% of its total assets. Kinder Morgan reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Kinder Morgan's ROCE