Why Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited’s (HKG:1277) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (HKG:1277) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kinetic Mines and Energy:

0.54 = CN¥1.0b ÷ (CN¥2.8b - CN¥832m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Kinetic Mines and Energy has an ROCE of 54%.

Does Kinetic Mines and Energy Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Kinetic Mines and Energy's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 7.3% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Kinetic Mines and Energy's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Kinetic Mines and Energy currently has an ROCE of 54%, compared to its ROCE of 7.3% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Kinetic Mines and Energy's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1277 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Kinetic Mines and Energy could be considered cyclical. How cyclical is Kinetic Mines and Energy? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kinetic Mines and Energy's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.