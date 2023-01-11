Why King Charles’s state visit to France could be a diplomatic masterstroke

King Charles could make his first state visit as monarch to France - Fergus Burnett Photography

The King’s visit to France is a canny chess move in the fiendishly complicated game of rebuilding an alliance left tattered by the turmoil and tension of the Brexit years.

But the diplomatic chessboard could still be upended by Brexit, which triggered the worst relations with France since Charles de Gaulle twice vetoed the UK’s application to join the European Economic Community in the 1960s.

Clashes over the Aukus submarine pact, vaccines, Channel migration, fishing rights and the Brexit negotiations plunged relations between London and Paris to such a low that the French and Royal navies shadow-boxed off the coast of Jersey.

When Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine in February, Europe’s two major military powers were barely talking and Emmanuel Macron regarded Boris Johnson with barely concealed contempt.

Rishi Sunak and the ardently pro-European French president are now both keen to put the messy divorce from the EU behind them and reforge the Entente Cordiale.

Charles will make France his first state visit as King in March, if French media reports are proved correct.

As head of state, the King will be welcomed by Mr Macron, a president who won respect from even the most committed Brexiteers in Britain for his heartfelt praise of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

The visit can be expected to emphasise the deep and historic ties between the two countries. The message is clear - the relationship between Paris and London pre-dates and will survive the UK leaving the EU.

The choice of France first is a richly symbolic olive branch that will lay the foundations of goodwill for an Anglo-French summit in France, which could come as early as April.

There, Mr Sunak and Mr Macron are expected to renew the vows of friendship between the two countries and set the seal on a new post-EU basis for the relationship.

Royal visits do not emerge from thin air. The painstaking step-by-step process of warming relations began in earnest in September, after Liz Truss replaced Mr Johnson as prime minister.

Story continues

Four months previously, Mr Macron vanquished the eurosceptic Marine Le Pen, who he accused of pursuing a “Frexit by stealth” to win a rare second term as president.

Mr Macron was consistently the EU leader pushing for the toughest line from Brussels during the Brexit negotiations and rarely missed a trick to criticise the decision to quit the EU.

Now, with the elections won, the war in Ukraine raging and Boris Johnson gone, Mr Macron was ready to move on.

Ms Truss, who had earlier said the “jury’s out” on whether Mr Macron was a friend or foe to Britain, held a warm meeting with the president in New York at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In October, she attended the European Political Community in Prague. The summit of EU and non-EU nations was Mr Macron’s brainchild and shelved plans for a post-Brexit Anglo-French summit were dusted off.

After Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, a new deal to curb Channel migrants was agreed. The love-bombing has continued since, with the two leaders swapping matey tweets ahead of England’s match against France in the World Cup.

Hopefully I won’t have to 😅



But you’ve got a deal.



Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round 😉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/5ooYce0fDC — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 10, 2022

Mr Macron has even signalled to Brussels that there is now a window to do a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which suggests that France will not be as uncompromising over Brexit as in the past.

There is an unofficial deadline of April 10 to get the deal in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and a potential visit from Joe Biden, the US president.

If the UK and EU can finally get Brexit done, the decks will be clear for Mr Macron and Mr Sunak to hail a fresh start at the Anglo-French summit in April.

There are also hopes that King Charles could make Ireland his next state visit - in an echo of his late mother’s historic visit to the Republic - and repair damaged relations there.

But if Protocol negotiations fail and the UK carries out its threat to tear up the Irish Sea border treaty, the relationship between Paris and London could be slammed back in the deep freeze.

Mr Macron won’t tolerate the UK reneging on a treaty it has signed with his beloved EU and will demand the European Commission retaliates forcefully.

For all the new bonhomie with Britain, as well as the glamour and goodwill of a rare royal state visit, Brexit remains an Achilles’ heel that could still knock months of delicate diplomacy off course.