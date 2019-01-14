Why Kingspan Group plc’s (ISE:KRX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll evaluate Kingspan Group plc (ISE:KRX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kingspan Group:

0.14 = €365m ÷ (€3.8b – €977m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Kingspan Group has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Kingspan Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Kingspan Group’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Building industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Kingspan Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Kingspan Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kingspan Group’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kingspan Group has total liabilities of €977m and total assets of €3.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Kingspan Group’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Kingspan Group could be worth a closer look.