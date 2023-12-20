Why a Knoxville developer worked to save this 'perfectly placed' Magnolia Avenue mansion

A Knoxville developer who made a name renovating historic downtown buildings has purchased a century-old Magnolia Avenue mansion, bringing closure to local leaders who fought to save the home from being demolished.

The Courtland Group bought the Sterchi-Audigier residence at the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street in a deal that closed Dec. 15, the group's president Jeffrey Nash told Knox News.

Though the selling price is not yet public record, previous owner John Davenport paid $730,000 for the property and $124,000 for an adjacent lot in 2021. The Courtland Group purchased both parcels.

Built in 1925 by furniture magnate W. H. Sterchi, the mansion at 2651 E. Magnolia Ave. was going to become a parole office before the state backed out of the agreement in August. The proposed 15-year lease would have replaced the parole office at 1426 Elm St.

When the Tennessee Department of General Services entered into a lease agreement in 2021 with Davenport, a developer from Jellico, the plan was to use the original home for the parole office. Those plans changed when a fire damaged the second story in October 2022.

The Sterchi-Audigier residence, a historic home built in 1925, at 2651 E. Magnolia Ave on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Davenport applied for a demolition permit in June, setting off a pressure campaign from preservation groups and elected officials who wanted to see the home restored.

The Courtland Group fulfilled their wishes, though it's unsure exactly how the home will be used in the future. The Sterchi-Audigier residence is "perfectly placed" to become a centerpiece of the Magnolia Avenue corridor restoration, Nash said.

"I hate to see buildings of this nature in this era just pulled down and some new big development go on there," Nash said. "I think it's very important to try and preserve as much of the history as is practical and possible so that the place doesn't continuously become a new place all the time."

Along with Knoxville's Community Development Corporation, the Courtland Group is already at work on a $13 million renovation of historic apartment buildings down the street, which have fallen into disrepair. The Knoxville City Council voted to advance the housing project this month.

Sterchi-Audigier residence part of East Knoxville restoration

Nash, a native of England, compared downtown Knoxville in the late '90s to London after WWII. It's not that downtown was damaged by bombs, he said, but it was similarly vacant before groups like his refurbished dozens of legacy buildings.

Now, as a new stadium for the Smokies baseball team is underway east of the Old City, that preservationist energy is heading eastward, met by the city's longstanding efforts to restore the Magnolia Avenue corridor.

"I envisage that the whole of Park City, Parkridge, the whole of East Knoxville over the next 10 to 15 years is going to change considerably," Nash said. "I'm not saying that it's because of the stadium, but I can only say that everything that is happening in Knoxville now is going to contribute towards growth."

Knox Heritage worked for months to attract a developer that would preserve the home, one of only a few mansions still lining Magnolia Avenue. Representatives walked through the property with the Courtland Group to imagine its future.

Though the 2022 fire took a toll on the home's upper floor, much of the original Spanish Eclectic Style architecture remains.

"It's remarkable how many of the original elements of the home are intact," said Christine Cloninger, executive director of Knox Heritage. "The architecture in there is incredible. There's a staircase that's like nothing I've ever seen before. Knowing that Jeffrey and his team have the vision and the passion to restore things like that makes us really excited."

In addition to the home and apartments, the Swan Bakery Building is set to get an $8 million renovation from the Knoxville Leadership Foundation and the city announced plans for a new fire station in Burlington.

State Rep. Sam McKenzie, whose district includes much of East Knoxville, said it was a place where opportunities for restoration and development abound. For him, the future of the Sterchi-Audigier residence, once home to eccentric Knoxvillians, is an integral piece of that story.

"Magnolia has its own history," McKenzie said. "We don't have high-rise, eight-story buildings on Magnolia. It's been homes that have been transformed into buildings, so this just complements the character of Magnolia."

