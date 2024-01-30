Why Knoxville is ranked among the top 10 best places to get married the U.S.

If you're a Knoxville lovebird with plans to solidify your relationship with a commitment ceremony, you might want to stick close to home.

Knoxville was ranked in the top 10 places to get married in the United States in a report just released by personal-finance website WalletHub.

Getting married is an expensive proposition, with the average wedding costing around $30,000 in 2023, according to The Knot. That's a $2,000 jump from the previous year.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data points ranged from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

How did Knoxville rank in some big wedding categories?

In order to identify the best and worst cities in which to tie the knot, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key factors: costs (60% of total score); facilities and services (20%); and activities and attractions (20%).

Overall rank: Eighth

Average wedding cost: Seventh

Number of wedding chapels and churches per capita: Third

Bridal shops: 52nd

Flower and gift shops: 25th

Venues and event spaces: 58th

Musicians and DJs: 92nd

Videographers and photographers: 33rd

What other cities made the top 10?

Orlando, Fla Las Vegas, Nev. Miami, Fla. Tulsa, Okla. Atlanta, Ga. Tampa, Fla. New Orleans, La. Knoxville Chicago, Ill. El Paso, Tex.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville ranked among 10 best places to get married in the U.S.