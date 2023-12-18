Why Knoxville is ranked as one of fastest-growing affordable cities in U.S.

Knoxville's popularity with transplants from other cities and states continues to grow, with the Scruffy City recently making a few more lists of best places to live and buy real estate.

U.S. News & World Report earlier this year ranked the Scruffy City 10th on its list of the year's cheapest places to live. Now, ConsumerAffairs has chimed in, ranking Knoxville No. 21 on its list of best cities for first-time homebuyers. And GOBankingRates ranked the city among the 20 fastest-growing affordable cities in the nation.

This comes as no surprise, as the population in some of the largest cities in America has been declining as residents flee to smaller cities with more affordable living costs. Of the 10 most populous U.S. cities, four saw populations decline from July 2021 to July 2022, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Meanwhile, smaller cities have seen population booms over that same time period, as Americans move to more metros with lower costs.

Knoxville still a good market for first-time homebuyers

The current housing market, with its combination of low inventory, high sales prices and high mortgage rates, is especially uninviting for first-time buyers. From July 2022 to June 2023, first-time homebuyers made up only 32% of total purchasers, one of the lowest percentages of the last 40 years, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

ConsumerAffairs found that like most things real estate, it comes down to location. The site surveyed people who recently bought a home or are planning to, and ranked the best metro areas for first-time homebuyers, factoring in mortgage rates, home prices and property taxes and changes in home values over time, as well as crime rates, unemployment, climate and racial diversity.

Knoxville came in at No. 21 out of 153 metro areas, with a median home sale price of $325,000, a 0.50% effective property tax rate, and a 41.5% increase in home values between 2020 and 2022.

Affordability leads to population boom

GOBankingRates looked at the latest American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Dec. 7 to identify the most affordable cities with the largest year-over-year population growth. All of the top five are located in the South, with two in Tennessee: Murfreesboro and Clarksville.

Clarksville's population has increased 13.61% from 2017 to 2022, with overall living costs 89.1% of the U.S. average and the average home value at $295,087. Murfreesboro's population growth was 21.63% from 2017 to 2022 with an average home value of $402,251.

Knoxville, meanwhile, was ranked No. 20, with its population growing 4.01% between 2017 and 2022, and with a "typical" home value of $324,383 (the median sale price in October was $335,000, according to Zillow).

What does affordability mean to the average Knoxville resident?

So, how can Knoxville be in the top 10 most affordable cities in the country when residents complain they are being priced out by some of the fastest rent growth in the United States?

The answers lie in how such rankings are created and what "cost of living" means. Housing is just one piece of the affordability puzzle, with other factors such as utilities, medical care and food costs weighing into the equation.

U.S. News & World Report, for example, creates a Value Index that compiled U.S. Census data on annual housing costs and annual household income with U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data on regional consumer prices.

GOBankingRate's report, including key findings, a chart breaking down the top 25 cities, and the study methodology, can be found here: http://gobankingrates.com/investing/real-estate/the-most-affordable-fastest-growing-cities-in-america

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville ranks as one of best cities for first-time homebuyers