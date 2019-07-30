Why Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN), there's is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a great history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Komax Holding here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

KOMN delivered a bottom-line expansion of 23% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did KOMN outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Machinery industry expansion, which generated a 16% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. KOMN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that KOMN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. KOMN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.33x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SWX:KOMN Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, KOMN is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.7%.

SWX:KOMN Historical Dividend Yield, July 30th 2019 More

