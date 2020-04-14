Why KONE Oyj’s (HEL:KNEBV) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at KONE Oyj (HEL:KNEBV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for KONE Oyj:

0.31 = €1.2b ÷ (€8.6b - €4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, KONE Oyj has an ROCE of 31%.

Check out our latest analysis for KONE Oyj

Does KONE Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, KONE Oyj's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, KONE Oyj's ROCE is currently very good.

The image below shows how KONE Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

HLSE:KNEBV Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for KONE Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect KONE Oyj's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

KONE Oyj has total assets of €8.6b and current liabilities of €4.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. KONE Oyj boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On KONE Oyj's ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here -- there may be an opportunity! KONE Oyj looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.