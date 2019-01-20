Why Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.’s (AMS:AD) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll evaluate Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AMS:AD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize:

0.11 = €2.5b ÷ (€35b – €11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Consumer Retailing industry. Independently of how Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has total liabilities of €11b and total assets of €35b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.