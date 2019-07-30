Here’s why Koninklijke Vopak N.V.’s (AMS:VPK) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll look at Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (AMS:VPK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Koninklijke Vopak:

0.073 = €360m ÷ (€5.5b - €610m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Koninklijke Vopak has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for Koninklijke Vopak

Does Koninklijke Vopak Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Koninklijke Vopak's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10% average reported by the Oil and Gas industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Koninklijke Vopak stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how Koninklijke Vopak's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTAM:VPK Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Remember that most companies like Koninklijke Vopak are cyclical businesses. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Koninklijke Vopak.

How Koninklijke Vopak's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Koninklijke Vopak has total liabilities of €610m and total assets of €5.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.