Here’s Why Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Declined in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Focused Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Institutional Shares) decreased by 4.52%, compared to a 4.72% rise for the Russell 2500 Growth Index and a 7.56% increase for the S&P 500 Index. For the full year, the fund trailed the primary benchmark the Russell 2500 Growth index and declined 28.14%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Focused Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has an omnichannel business model that serves doughnuts and coffee. On March 3, 2023, Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock closed at $13.50 per share. One-month return of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was 5.39%, and its shares lost 7.41% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion.

Baron Focused Growth Fund made the following comment about Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) is a manufacturer and retailer of branded fresh doughnuts and packaged sweet treats sold through an omni-channel model in the U.S. and abroad. Despite initial gains following third quarter earnings results, shares fell after the company’s Investor Day. While generally positive, management highlighted the negative impact of inflation, FX headwinds, and the U.K. macro environment on near-term performance. We see opportunity for growth and margin expansion as Krispy Kreme optimizes its hub and spoke model and view these challenges as temporary.”

Photo by Ben Dutton on Unsplash

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 7 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in another article and shared Baron Fund's views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is ANSYS (ANSS) Stock Attractively Valued?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Focused Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Institutional Shares) decreased by 4.52%, compared to a 4.72% rise for the Russell 2500 Growth Index and a 7.56% increase for the S&P 500 […]

  • The cost of breakfast is rising. The answer is complicated

    The price of eggs, bread, bacon and coffee are higher today than they were just a few years ago. Inflation plays a part, but there's more to the increase.

  • Watch: Fire in Rohingya Refugee Camp Leaves Thousands Without Shelter

    Video showed a huge fire burning thousands of makeshift shelters at a crammed Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sunday. The site is home to nearly one million Rohingya who fled a 2017 military offensive in neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Associated Press

  • AstraZeneca says cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results

    Enhertu--trastuzumab deruxtecan, which it is jointly developing and commercializing with Daiichi Sankyo--had met prespecified criteria for objective response rate and duration of response.

  • Polish President: Russian war against Ukraine is neo-colonial

    Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is of a neo-colonial nature and Russia intends to exploit Ukraine economically. Source: Andrzej Duda, at the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Qatar, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polskie Radio Details: Duda said the Russians wanted to conquer and exploit their neighbours, which is a continuation of historical colonialism.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia and Europe for April

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceSaudi Arabia signaled it sees oil demand picking up in Asia and Europe by raising most prices for crude shipments to the regions.While oil futures have weakened slightly

  • Recycling lake litter, Ugandan makes innovative tourist boat

    Flowering plants rise as if by magic from Lake Victoria onto a wooden boat, giving it a leafy ambiance that enchants many visitors. The initial attraction becomes more compelling when tourists to Uganda learn that the greenery emerges from an innovative recycling project which uses thousands of dirt-encrusted plastic bottles to anchor the boat. Former tour guide James Kateeba started building the boat in 2017 in response to the tons of plastic waste he saw in the lake after heavy rains.

  • This Reality Show Was Canceled by Netflix...Then Saved—Now It’s One of the Top Shows on the Site

    Netflix knows a thing or two about saving shows. I mean, without them, we wouldn't have seen the return of hits like Manifest or Lucifer. Now, after years of bringing back shows that were adored by viewers, they just did so with one of their *own* original reality shows, Next in Fashion. Yep, that's right—Netflix canceled this series back in 2020, but now they've brought it back for a second season, and it seems they made the right decision. Only two days after season 2 was released, Next in Fas

  • Netanyahu rebuffs IAEA chief's remarks against possible attack on Iran

    Israel rebuffed as "unworthy" on Sunday comments by the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief that any Israeli or U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be illegal. Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said "any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed". He was responding to a reporter's question about threats by Israel and the United States to attack Iran's nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny it the bomb to be at a dead end.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This growth stock's leadership in the streaming industry could produce big gains for patient shareholders.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • 'All these tiny ticking time bombs' are threatening the market, and the coming week could deliver a big shock, trading legend Art Cashin says

    Wall Street legend Art Cashin told CNBC that "people aren't watching QT as closely as they should."

  • This Stock Could Soar By as Much as 106%, According to Wall Street

    Some of Wall Street's predictions seem a bit aggressive, but investors should still consider this company.

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.

  • Short-term cash is back in style with yields sizzling around 5%, but watch out for a Fed policy U-turn, says investment strategist

    Money market funds are hot with short-term Treasury yields shooting higher, says SoFi's Liz Young, who also says be wary of a Fed policy pivot.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) have what it takes to be companies that provide impressive returns on a relatively small investment. Up by 63% year to date, Nvidia stock is surging as investors gain optimism about its future. While the company is still experiencing weakness in its gaming segment, the computing hardware and software designer's new pivot to artificial intelligence (AI) could help lead to the next leg of sustainable expansion.