Why Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF239 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF199. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kuehne + Nagel International's current trading price of CHF218 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kuehne + Nagel International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Kuehne + Nagel International?

Good news, investors! Kuehne + Nagel International is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF275.05, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Kuehne + Nagel International’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Kuehne + Nagel International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kuehne + Nagel International, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KNIN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KNIN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KNIN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Kuehne + Nagel International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Kuehne + Nagel International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

