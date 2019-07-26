Why Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's (MUN:KUL) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's (MUN:KUL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has a P/E ratio of 25.36, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €25.36 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft:

P/E of 25.36 = €70 ÷ €2.76 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the beverage industry, which is 23.6.

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft grew EPS by a whopping 26% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 25%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's P/E?

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has net cash of €26m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's P/E Ratio

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's P/E is 25.4 which is above average (19.7) in its market. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.