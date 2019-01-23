Why Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:3768) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll evaluate Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Co., Ltd. (HKG:3768) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment:

0.08 = CN¥433m ÷ (CN¥7.5b – CN¥1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Does Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment’s ROCE is around the 7.6% average reported by the Water Utilities industry. Separate from how Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment has total assets of CN¥7.5b and current liabilities of CN¥1.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment’s ROCE

With that in mind, we’re not overly impressed with Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment’s ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Kunming Dianchi Water Treatment. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.