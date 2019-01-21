Why Kwan On Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1559) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Kwan On Holdings Limited (HKG:1559) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kwan On Holdings:

0.094 = HK$42m ÷ (HK$628m – HK$255m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Kwan On Holdings has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Is Kwan On Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Kwan On Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Kwan On Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

As we can see, Kwan On Holdings currently has an ROCE of 9.4%, less than the 37% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Kwan On Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Kwan On Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kwan On Holdings has total assets of HK$628m and current liabilities of HK$255m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Kwan On Holdings’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.