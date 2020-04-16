Why Kwung's Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1925) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Kwung's Holdings Limited (HKG:1925) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kwung's Holdings:

0.14 = CN¥28m ÷ (CN¥275m - CN¥70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Kwung's Holdings has an ROCE of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Kwung's Holdings

Is Kwung's Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Kwung's Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Kwung's Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Kwung's Holdings's current ROCE of 14% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 24%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Kwung's Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1925 Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Kwung's Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kwung's Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kwung's Holdings has current liabilities of CN¥70m and total assets of CN¥275m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.