Why L Brands Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) have dropped today, down by 5% as of 1:08 p.m. EDT, after the retailer reported fiscal second-quarter earnings. Lackluster results at the company's Victoria's Secret brand continue to weigh on results.

So what

Net revenue in the quarter came in at $2.9 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion in sales. Victoria's Secret stores saw comparable sales decline 9%, while Bath & Body Works' comps increased 4%. That translated into overall comps of negative 4%. When including direct sales, Victoria's Secret posted a 6% drop in comps, while Bath & Body Works saw comps jump 8%.

Exterior of a Bath & Body Works store More

Bath & Body Works is carrying the business. Image source: L Brands.

Operating income fell to $174.6 million and L Brands finished the quarter with 2,927 total stores.

Now what

The quarter also included a $39.6 million pre-tax charge ($0.11 per share) associated with the early extinguishment of debt. The company redeemed $764 million worth of notes over the summer and issued $500 million in fresh notes, reducing overall debt by $264 million.

Excluding these charges, adjusted net income was $67.6 million, or $0.24 per share, ahead of L Brands' guidance issued in May that called for $0.15 to $0.20 per share in adjusted profit. As reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), earnings per share came in at $0.14.

In terms of guidance, L Brands forecast fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of negative $0.05 to positive $0.05, and the company reaffirmed its full-year forecast of $2.30 to $2.60 per share in adjusted profits.

More From The Motley Fool

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

This article was originally published on Fool.com