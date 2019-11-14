Why Lafuma SA’s (EPA:LAF) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Lafuma SA (EPA:LAF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lafuma:

0.073 = €7.5m ÷ (€147m - €45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Lafuma has an ROCE of 7.4%.

View our latest analysis for Lafuma

Is Lafuma's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Lafuma's ROCE is meaningfully below the Leisure industry average of 13%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Lafuma stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Lafuma's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:LAF Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Lafuma is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Lafuma's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Lafuma has total liabilities of €45m and total assets of €147m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. Lafuma's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Lafuma's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Lafuma. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).