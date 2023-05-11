Why Lake County youth is getting arrested more than any other kids in the state

Lake County children are arrested at school more than any other children in Central Florida that is according to state numbers from the juvenile justice. and almost more than any other county in the state.

Teenagers like Shauna Simon’s 13-year-old nephew was arrested for allegedly stealing a necklace from another student at Mount Dora Middle School.

It is his third time in trouble, but Simon said it was his first time being placed on an ankle monitor. She told Channel 9 that the punishment did not fit the alleged crime.

“It’s not like when me and you and my parents went to school, where you get in fights at school and get suspended and you go home for a few days or sit in school suspension,” Simon said. “Now they are taking it to the courts and criminalizing these young kids before they ever can be successful.”

Simon is fighting the charges of robbery but is worried about the impact the arrest will have long-term.

The family is not alone.

Spokesperson Lt. Fred Jones said, “We don’t want to arrest these kids because we know the impact it is going to have long-term. A lot of these occasions, especially the felonies -- our hands are tied.”

According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Lake County has the second highest number of arrests in the schools for sixth to 12th grade, with 378 arrests, second only to Desoto County. Compare that to Orange County, which has more than four times the students but had only 195 arrests.

Channel 9′s Shannon Butler talked to Lt. Tim O’Brien who is in charge of the county’s school resource officers. he said he doesn’t think the state numbers are accurate. In fact, he thinks the arrests are on par with other counties,

“More juveniles are being arrested, unfortunately,” he said. “As a whole? Yes, not just here, not just here.”

When asked if Lake County is overzealous in their arrests, O’Brien said, “I don’t think we are overzealous. We try to use the avenue to fit the child at the time depending on what crime they are being charged with.”

Lt. Jones said, “There are counties that have other diversion programs that we don’t have either.”

The sheriff’s Office used the “works in lieu of arrest,” or WILA, program. The citation program that allows first-time juvenile misdemeanor offenders to work off the offense. Some counties allow youth offenders to go three times. Lake only allows them to go once.

O’Brien said they would like teen court to be used more, and they would like their own juvenile ssessment center.

Right now, children offenders are transported to Ocala. Next week, deputies will meet with the state attorney to ask for a second chance under that WILA program.

