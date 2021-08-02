Here’s Why Lakehouse Capital Sold its Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) Position

Lakehouse Capital, an investment management firm, published its "Global Growth Fund" second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 33.2% net of fees and expenses, was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 27.7% for its benchmark. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Lakehouse Capital, the fund mentioned Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), and discussed its stance on the firm. Atlassian Corporation Plc is a Sydney, Australia-based software company, that currently has an $81.3 billion market capitalization. TEAM delivered a 39.02% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by 84.05%. The stock closed at $325.12 per share on July 30, 2021.

Here is what Lakehouse Capital has to say about Atlassian Corporation Plc in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Atlassian is one where we don’t have much to add. The co-founder-led business remains robust and was a very positive contributor to Fund performance over the course of its life -- the Fund realised a +209% total return on the position -- but the position had a de minimis impact on fiscal 2021 performance as we exited the small position we had left in October."

Based on our calculations, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TEAM was in 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 69 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) delivered a 36.86% return in the past 3 months.

