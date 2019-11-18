Why Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LW) CEO Pay Matters To You

Tom Werner has been the CEO of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) since 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tom Werner's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is worth US$12b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.8m for the year to May 2019. We note that's an increase of 18% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$976k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. There aren't very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Tom Werner takes less in total compensation than the CEOs of most other large companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Lamb Weston Holdings has changed from year to year.

NYSE:LW CEO Compensation, November 18th 2019 More

Is Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 19% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 8.8% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 172% over three years, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most large companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Tom Werner deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. Shareholders may want to check for free if Lamb Weston Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

