Here’s Why Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Outperformed in the Second Quarter

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, majority of the equity indexes declined due to interest rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve's balance-sheet tapering. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks poorly performed in the quarter relative to other investments. The fund’s portfolio was most overweight in the utilities and consumer staples sectors and is currently underweight in the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) engages in the business of production, distribution, and marketing of frozen potato products. On October 5, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) stock closed at $82.15 per share. One-month return of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was 3.40% and its shares gained 41.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has a market capitalization of $11.807 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) posted strong earnings as the company began to get costs back under control even as its quick-service restaurant customers boosted demand. These positive trends, coupled with an outlook for continued progress, helped the shares outperform on the quarter.”

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) at the end of the second quarter which was 36 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in another article and shared Meridian Funds' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.