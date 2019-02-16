Why Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), there’s is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Landstar System here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

In the previous year, LSTR has ramped up its bottom line by 44%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 37% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future. LSTR is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that LSTR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. LSTR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.15x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NASDAQGS:LSTR Income Statement Export February 16th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Landstar System, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LSTR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LSTR’s outlook. Valuation: What is LSTR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LSTR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of LSTR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



