Why Lane County attorneys decided to start prosecuting low-level crimes again

After more than a year of keeping a "no file" list of crimes that it couldn't afford to prosecute because of staffing issues, Lane County is again filing charges on offenses like nonviolent felonies and low-level misdemeanors.

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow announced in a post on X that "every case for which there is sufficient, admissible evidence will be filed starting now."

The "no file" list was reinstituted in July 2022 after the District Attorney's office lost six prosecutors in eight months.

By Jan. 2023, that number nearly doubled, with at least a dozen attorneys leaving for opportunities elsewhere.

"This is a deep issue and one we're unfortunately going to have to address going forward," Chris Parosa, Lane County Deputy District Attorney, told the Register-Guard in an interview last week.

"We're going to have to add attorneys to this office, is the reality, if we are going to continue to prosecute the amount of crimes we have in our community," Parosa said.

The implementation of a "no-file" list is uncommon but not especially unusual among government prosecutors. Sometimes, district or county attorneys might decide that dedicating resources to the prosecution of low-level offenses is not the most efficient use of their time and the criminal justice system's resources.

In Lane County's case, the issue has been staffing. At one point, the office had lost 15 prosecutors in a span of 18 months, Parosa said.

According to Parosa, the Lane County District Attorney's Office had 25 criminal division prosecutors in the 1980s with a population base near 240,000 Lane County residents.

In 2023, with a population near 400,000, there are just 24 criminal division attorneys.

Due to the nature of criminal investigations, surveillance equipment and new technologies, the average case takes longer for attorneys to review and analyze.

Parosa said that cases for individual deputy district attorneys surged when courts reopened in late 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a backlog of approximately 1,200 to 1,600 cases.

"It's not like crime stopped during the course of that time. We got to the point where people were absolutely burning out," said Parosa. "I saw more tears in about an 18-month period around the office than I'd seen in my 18 years of time outside that period."

Due to the influx of cases and issues managing workloads, workers began to leave the District Attorney's Office for better conditions.

As a result, the District Attorney's Office initially enacted a "no file" list in July 2021 to reduce caseloads for attorneys.

"We're now at a point where we think we can prosecute all the crimes that are on the books, although we're going to need to be able to address our staffing going forward if we're going to keep ourselves from having a 'no file' list in the future," Parosa said.

Perlow doesn't expect the announcement will have a significant impact on the courts.

"Because referrals from law enforcement remain down, I don't expect this will have a significant impact on the courts or indigent defense until filings rise or possession of drugs is recriminalized," she said.

