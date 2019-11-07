Why Lanson-BCC’s (EPA:ALLAN) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at Lanson-BCC (EPA:ALLAN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lanson-BCC:

0.034 = €20m ÷ (€953m - €353m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Lanson-BCC has an ROCE of 3.4%.

Does Lanson-BCC Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Lanson-BCC's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 5.0% average in the Beverage industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Lanson-BCC stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Lanson-BCC's current ROCE of 3.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.0% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Lanson-BCC's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Lanson-BCC's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Lanson-BCC has total liabilities of €353m and total assets of €953m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. Lanson-BCC has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.