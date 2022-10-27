Why lasers are being used to write inside diamonds

Ben Morris - Technology of Business editor
·5 min read
September 23, 2019, Paris, lab-grown diamonds in the headquarters of the Diam-Concept company
Jewellers are under pressure to prove the origin of their diamonds

I am peering through a jeweller's eyeglass, looking for the BBC logo that has been inscribed inside a small diamond.

The inscription has been made using unique technology developed by Oxford-based Opsydia.

Its machines are the only ones on the market that can penetrate the surface of a diamond and manipulate its atoms.

The logo I am trying to find is less than half a millimetre wide. Despite instruction from Lewis Fish, head of product at Opsydia, I can't see it.

"It is very difficult," he says. "They're intentionally very fine, and it is really trained jewellers they are aimed at."

But why would anyone want to write on the inside of a diamond?

"The big thing that's happening in the industry is traceability and transparency," says Andrew Rimmer, the chief executive of Opsydia.

A diamond inscribed by an Opsydia machine
Can you see the inscription in this diamond?
BBC logo inscribed in diamond
...here it is blown up on a computer screen. The actual BBC logo inscribed in the gemstone is less than half a millimetre wide

He believes that Opsydia's technology can improve on the existing ways that diamonds are identified.

There are already systems for tracking a diamond, from when it first emerges from a mine as a rough diamond, through the cutting and polishing phase and on to the retailer.

But the process is far from perfect. Last year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticised jewellers, saying many could not identify the mines of origin for their diamonds.

That is important, according to HRW, because "labour rights violations, violence, and other abuses have remained a serious problem in gold and diamond mining".

More technology of business:

It is also becoming crucial for diamond sellers to be able to distinguish between those that have come from mines, known as natural diamonds, and the growing number of diamonds produced by machines, known as lab-grown diamonds.

The technology for producing lab-grown diamonds is improving all the time, and they are a fast-growing section of the market.

But natural diamonds are considerably more expensive than lab-grown gems, so it is important to have a reliable way of telling them apart.

Opsydia chief executive Andrew Rimmer
Andrew Rimmer says diamond buyers want to be confident about the origin of a gem

Mr Rimmer explains that his systems can provide that failsafe verification, by inscribing data inside the diamond - data that is impossible to remove, but does not devalue the gem in any way.

"People who are making diamond jewellery, they want to be able to show to the consumer this is a natural diamond and from an ethical source," says Mr Rimmer.

Opsydia's diamond-inscribing machine is the size of a very large photocopier. Inside is a pulsed laser that emits very short laser bursts.

Such high-powered bursts can accurately manipulate materials like diamonds and other gems at very small scales.

However, just pointing the laser at a diamond is not enough - the diamond's structure would scatter the beam.

"Diamond is about the most difficult material out of the transparent materials to process with lasers," says Mr Rimmer.

Diamond being removed from machine
Lewis Fish demonstrates how the machine works - it uses pulsed lasers to inscribe gems

Opsydia's system tunes the laser so that it can pass through the surface of the diamond, usually to a depth of about a quarter of a millimetre.

Instead of randomly bouncing around the diamond, the laser comes to a pinpoint focus to create the inscription to suit the client's need.

If the diamond needs an identification number which is invisible to anyone without powerful microscopes, then the system can alter the diamond at the molecular level.

However, if a jeweller wants its logo to be visible then the laser can be used to make bigger changes to the carbon structure of the diamond.

Lewis Fish, Head of Product at Opsydia, examining diamond
Opsydia's system can also be used to make circuitry inside the diamond

At the moment Opsydia can assemble only a small number of the £400,000 ($480,000) machines at a time. But it is expanding its operation and expects soon to be selling dozens of the machines a year.

Mr Rimmer is optimistic that the laser technology will have other applications too.

The laser can make atomic-scale changes to create circuitry inside the diamond. That could be useful for making instruments for radiation detection, where a diamond's durability is also an asset.

Potentially such circuitry could also be used in quantum computers - machines that can perform complex calculations in a fraction of the time taken by existing devices.

Quantum computers work by exploiting the weird quantum properties of individual particles. They are hard to build and are still in their early stages, but diamonds offer a promising way to isolate and use the quantum properties of nitrogen atoms.

More technology of business:

But for now, Opsydia is focused on the diamond verification business, and that is a good place to be, according to Edahn Golan, an Israel-based consultant to the diamond industry.

"There's a growing movement to track diamonds in an impartial way," he says.

"At this point, none of the systems are perfect, because nothing is implemented fully from the mine to the store."

The digital ledger technology, blockchain, will become more widespread in the jewellery industry, according to Mr Golan.

He says the verification methods are going to evolve as miners are keen to distinguish their diamonds from those made in factories and consumers want to know their jewellery is ethically sourced.

"If I walk into your jewellery store on Main Street USA and ask: 'Can you guarantee that this particular diamond that you're offering me is ethical?' - and you blink - you have a problem," he says.

  • Follow Technology of Business editor Ben Morris on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Skidattl's augmented reality beacons are 'like a Bat-Signal for fun'

    Skidattl wants to use augmented reality to get people to engage with the real world. It's a story we've heard before from AR companies, particularly as they pit themselves against the potentially isolating effects of virtual reality. Randy Marsden, Skidattl co-founder, said they will be like "a Bat-Signal for fun" once the app launches.

  • WRAPUP 4-U.S. economy rebounds in Q3 on boost from trade, but demand stalling

    The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday also showed residential investment contracting for a sixth straight quarter, the longest such stretch since the housing market collapse in 2006, as the sector buckles under the weight of soaring mortgage rates. While overall inflation slowed substantially from the second quarter, underlying price pressures continued to bubble.

  • Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

    Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. The Elasticsearch database — named "Sauron" (make of that what you will) — contained about 215 million entries of pseudonymized viewing data, such as the name of the show or movie that is being streamed, what device it was streamed on, and other internal data, like the network quality and details about their subscription, such as if they are a Amazon Prime customer. According to Shodan, a search engine for internet-connected things, the database was first detected as exposed to the internet on September 30.

  • Apple turns healthy profit despite weak iPad sales

    Apple maintained a healthy profit in its summer quarter despite poor iPad sales and so-so iPhone and services.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Amazon (AMZN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.09% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta is in trouble

    A day after weighing in with its third-quarter earnings report, Meta is flailing. The company formerly known as Facebook was in trouble Thursday after uninspiring numbers and an apparent lack of faith in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse vision sent its shares plunging by 25%. At the time of writing, Meta was trading around $98, down from $130 on Wednesday.

  • There May Be 4 Quintillion Alien Spacecraft Buzzing in Our Solar System

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyFive years ago a very strange object—maybe a thousand feet long, oblong, shiny and fast—streaked across space, tens of millions of miles from Earth. Its course and speed indicated it had come from outside the solar system. A visitor from another star.Astronomers dubbed the thing ‘Oumuamua—Hawaiian for “scout”—and started arguing about it. On one side are an overwhelming majority of scientists who don’t know what ‘Oumuamua is, but aren’t wil

  • SpaceX to launch another rocket from Vandenberg today. Here’s how to watch

    It’s the aerospace company’s 11th rocket launch from Vandenberg this year.

  • Stadium? Theater? Conservatory? Large ancient Roman building discovered on Greek island

    A passageway led underneath the structure, archaeologists said.

  • Another Problematic Launch Expected as China Seeks to Complete Its Space Station

    China rolled out its Long March 5B rocket on Tuesday in anticipation of its upcoming liftoff to place the third and final piece of the Tiangong space station in orbit. It’s all very exciting, but an out-of-control core module will likely result, as was the case on three previous occasions.

  • NASA images show a meteor crashed into Mars, triggered a big quake, and kicked up surprise water ice

    NASA's InSight lander detected an unusual quake on Mars. Then the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a fresh impact crater.

  • These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth

    "I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta ThunbergView Entire Post ›

  • A mind-boggling photo from NASA's Lucy probe shows how far the moon is from Earth. Can you spot it?

    NASA's Lucy spacecraft snapped a rare photo of Earth and the moon together. The moon is farther and fainter than you might think. Let's find it.

  • Can You Spot the Differences in Webb and Hubble Images of the Same Galaxies?

    This summer, Webb Space Telescope imaged a pair of merging galaxies known as IC 1623 A and B (collectively, just IC 1623). Now, the veteran Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new shot of the same pair, after first imaging them back in 2008. The differences in the two views showcase the varying strengths of these telescopes, as one sees the universe primarily in visible and ultraviolet light and the other sees in infrared.

  • NASA Engineers Are Building an Ingenious Heat Shield That Inflates in Space

    In preparation for future missions to Mars, NASA is developing a new method for shielding spacecraft from the fiery inferno of atmospheric entry, and it’s doing so by using a series of what appear to be glorified pool floaties.

  • Know Your Orbits: Where We Keep Our Most Important Stuff in Space

    Nearly 140 rockets have flown to space this year, with payloads destined for all sorts of destinations. The vast majority of payloads are deposited into Earth or Earth-related orbits, of which many types exist. Here’s a guide to the various celestial circuits that host human technology, from ones close to home to those a million miles away.

  • 'Dark matter' find could change cancer treatment

    Scientists say they now understand more about the mysterious role of epigenetics in cancer growth.

  • Red tide algae is back in Southwest Florida waters. Here’s what experts predict

    Scientists explain what influences the start and severity of a red tide bloom.

  • As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The InSight lander, perched on the surface of Mars since 2018, will run out of power and stop operations within four to eight weeks, NASA said on Thursday, even as scientists detailed a big meteorite strike it detected that gouged boulder-sized chunks of ice surprisingly close to the planet's equator. Dust has been accumulating on solar panels that draw power for the U.S. space agency's stationary lander, exacerbated by a dust storm, and has been depleting its batteries, planetary geophysicist Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, InSight mission's principal investigator, told a briefing. InSight's mission, which has helped reveal the internal structure of Mars and its seismic activity, originally was planned for two years but was extended to four.

  • The Cost To Travel To the Moon, Mars and Beyond

    Space travel isn't cheap. Take a look at what it costs to travel to the moon, different planets and elsewhere in space.