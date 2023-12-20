Why law enforcement ruled two deaths in Millis an instance of domestic violence

MILLIS - Authorities said the deaths of the two people found on a dirt road off Rte. 115 on Sunday were the result of a domestic murder-suicide.

Michael Fischella, 32, shot and killed his partner, Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, and then shot himself, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

"While a final autopsy report may not be signed for some period, Tanaia Wilkinson’s cause of death was found to be homicide. Fischella’s death was found to be a suicide," according to the district attorney's office.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for funeral costs for Taniaa Wilkerson, who authorities said was killed by her partner in a murder-suicide in Millis over the wekeend.

Police Chief Christopher Soffayer said the department has not had any interactions with the couple. Authorities said the couple had recently moved to town. Wilkinson was from Cambridge and Fischella was from New York state.

A town worker found the bodies on Sunday around 9:15 a.m. on a dirt road that leads to South End Pond. The town well is also in the area. Both appeared to die from gunshot wounds and a gun was found beneath Fiscella's body, authorities said.

Soon after the bodies were discovered, authorities said they did not believe there was a threat to the public and did not believe anyone else was involved.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money for Wilkinson's mother to help pay for the funeral costs.

"Tanaia has been an important part of our chosen family for almost two decades," the organizer, Carole Landisman, said in the GoFundMe's description. "Even through her own most profound struggles, she was always there to lend a listening ear, a carefully chosen song, and whatever support she could provide to those she loved. Tanaia was an amazing person - a kind and soulful human being. She was a talented writer from a young age and was finalizing the first draft of her novel. She had a lifelong love of nature and had recently begun her dream career as an arborist."

The GoFundMe had raised nearly $6,900 of the $15,000 requested by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. To donate, go to https://gofund.me/16d6a4ee.

