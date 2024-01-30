Why lawmakers should reject new mandates that increase dental costs.

As we approach the start of a new legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers may look to other states to imitate legislation that claims to lower the costs of medical care, dental care or prescription drugs by adding additional mandates to insurance companies. While reducing costs and increasing access is a noble goal, the devil is always in the details, and some laws in other states have had the opposite effect.

For instance, Oklahoma lawmakers considered House Bill 1694 last year, seemingly modeled on a similar Massachusetts law. The bill's stated goal is to mandate that the lion's share (at least 80%) of dental insurance premiums be distributed to dentists rather than covering administrative costs. That sounds great for dentists, but the results have been disastrous in Massachusetts, where several dental plans have already pulled out of the state entirely. The result for consumers will include higher out-of-pocket costs, reductions in dental networks, elevated dental premiums with limited plan options, and an increased risk of losing dental coverage. Meanwhile, small businesses will find it harder to offer dental benefits to their employees.

Crucially, it should be noted that the law in Massachusetts has already begun to limit choice, and more insurance companies are likely to follow suit. The implications of such mandates go beyond the immediate economic impact on dental providers, affecting the overall accessibility and affordability of dental care for the residents of the state. Oklahoma's lawmakers should be applauded for wanting to reduce health care costs, but their default position is increasingly to layer costly mandates to the health care system. Often, these mandates are cooked up by national special interest groups that shop cut-and-paste model legislation without acknowledging the nuances of each state's individual needs or existing regulations.

The public policy goal concerning dental care should be finding ways to ensure everyone has access to good care, period. Mandates being implemented in Massachusetts and elsewhere and now being considered in Oklahoma would benefit some dental providers at the expense of patients trying to get dental care and businesses attempting to cover their employees. They should be rejected.

Julie McKone

Julie McKone is executive director of Oklahoma Families for Affordable Health Care.

