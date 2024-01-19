Why lawmakers want to make bobcat hunting legal in Indiana

Hunting Indiana's only resident native wild cat has come up at the Statehouse and in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in recent years. In this year's legislative session, a lawmaker hopes to move things forward.

Here's what to know about Senate Bill 241.

What would SB 241 do?

If passed, the bill would direct the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to establish a hunting/trapping season. It directs DNR to start the rulemaking process and reach a decision by summer 2025.

Why do lawmakers want to make bobcat hunting legal?

The lead author on the bill, Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, said the goal is to prevent the population of bobcats from growing to the detriment of other species. But others have questioned whether it's necessary.

"Opening up the chance to kill Indiana's only remaining native wild cat for a trophy should not be an issue our legislators are prioritizing," said Samantha Chapman, the Indiana State Director of the Humane Society of the United States.

In 2019, DNR told IndyStar in a statement that it did not "have the scientific data to support a sustainable bobcat season." DNR did not answer IndyStar's question about current data and declined to reveal its stance on SB 241.

Where are there bobcats in Indiana?

Below is IDNR's map of reported bobcat sightings.

This map from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources shows reported bobcat sightings across Indiana through spring of 2020.

Who authored SB 241?

What's the status of Indiana Senate Bill 241?

SB 241 passed out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee with a 7-1 vote. It's moving to the Senate floor.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bobcat hunting in Indiana: Here's what's in Senate Bill 241