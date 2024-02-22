Why do we have Leap Year? A guide to the calendar's bonus day

Behind on your New Years resolutions? Luckily, 2024 comes with an extra day for you to catch up to your goals.

Each year typically has 365 days, but every four years, the calendar tacks on an extra day to the end of February, the shortest month of the year, and gives it 366.

Instead of the usual 28 days of February, Leap Day sneaks into the calendar on the 29th thanks to the pattern of the Earth's orbit.

Why does Leap Day exist?

In 45 B.C., Julius Caesar decided the Ancient Roman calendar, then used to keep track of farming and harvest seasons, needed to be reformed.

Early Roman calendars were 10 months and used the moon as a timekeeper, but astrologers soon noticed the need for extra days to move around to align with the moon patterns, according to Britannica.

That's because astrologers realized the Earth's orbit around the sun is not complete in a full 365 days. It actually takes the Earth about 365.25 days to orbit the sun, Encyclopedia Brittanica said.

The creators of the Julian calendar decided to reform the calendar and catch up to the extra fourth of a day by creating 12 months, with one extra month, Mensis Intercolaris, occasionally added in between February and March.

Only the Romans used the Julian calendar until 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII issued another reform to get rid of the moving month and add a February 29 every four years, which successfully gave almost equal days to every month of the year. It worked so well that most of the world still uses the Gregorian calendar today.

What if you were born on Leap Day?

It may be strange for most people not to see their birthday on a calendar every year. But for those unique folks born on Feb. 29, known as "leapers" or "leaplings," it's their reality for most of their lives.

So, what do you do when your birthday disappears from the calendar? On a non-Leap Year, some leapers choose to celebrate the big day on Feb. 28. Some choose to celebrate on March 1. Some even choose both days or claim the whole month of February to celebrate.

However, once every four years, a leaper gets to acknowledge the special day they were born and celebrate not only another year around the sun, but the uniqueness of such an event.

There is a 1 in 1,461 chance of being born on a Leap Day. And with 8.1 billion people in the world, that makes around 5 million people, or 0.068% of the world's population leapers. In the U.S. alone, only around 2 million people share the "invisible" birthday. Out of around 19.5 million people in NYS in 2023, an estimated 286,000 are leapers.

Each Leap Day, leapers technically turn two ages. For example, leapers born in 1960 will be turning 64 this year, but they will also get to celebrate their Sweet 16. Leapers born in 1992 will be turning both biologically 32 and celebrating their 8th real birthday.

With such a low probability of sharing birthdays, some leapers inevitably wanted to find and connect with others just like them. That's why the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies was created in 1997. On Facebook, the club is now over 5,500 members strong and holds group events like meet-ups and joint birthday celebrations. They even sell frog-themed merch.

Leap Day traditions

Since the adoption of the intercalary day in 45 B.C., cultures around the world have created traditions to commemorate rare date. Most of them have to do with romance, which is fitting for the month of love.

The most famous Leap Day tradition comes from Ireland, where women are encouraged to propose to their male fiancées, thanks to a request from St. Bridget in the 5th century.

Legend has it that St. Bridget expressed her frustration to St. Patrick that women were not allowed to propose to men, so St. Patrick decided to make Feb. 29 the only day of the year where the woman in a relationship could propose. Centuries later, women across the U.K. still honor the tradition of proposing on "Bachelor's Day."

The Scots took the tradition and added a twist: if the man rejects a woman's proposal on Leap Day, he must give her a pairs of gloves, a rose and a kiss. In Finland, the price is fabric for a new skirt. But in Greece, it's bad luck altogether to propose on Leap Day.

This year, Leap Day falls on Thursday, Feb. 29. The next Leap Day will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 29, 2028.

How will you spend your bonus day?

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Leap Year explained: All about February's rare last day