Why You Should Leave Hyrican Informationssysteme Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HYI)'s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf

Hyrican Informationssysteme Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HYI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of August.

Hyrican Informationssysteme's upcoming dividend is €0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hyrican Informationssysteme has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of €2.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Hyrican Informationssysteme paid out 94% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Hyrican Informationssysteme's earnings per share have dropped 21% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hyrican Informationssysteme's dividend payments per share have declined at 25% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Is Hyrican Informationssysteme an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

