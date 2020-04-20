Why You Should Leave Rathbone Brothers Plc's (LON:RAT) Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf

Readers hoping to buy Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 23rd of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

Rathbone Brothers's next dividend payment will be UK£0.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.70 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Rathbone Brothers has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of £15.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Rathbone Brothers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Rathbone Brothers paid out 139% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Rathbone Brothers's 7.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Rathbone Brothers has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Rathbone Brothers is already paying out 139% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Rathbone Brothers? Earnings per share are in decline and Rathbone Brothers is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Rathbone Brothers despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Rathbone Brothers that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.