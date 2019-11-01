Why You Should Leave Super Strong Holdings Limited (HKG:8262)'s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf

Super Strong Holdings Limited (HKG:8262) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 6th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of November.

Super Strong Holdings's next dividend payment will be HK$0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed HK$0.03 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Super Strong Holdings has a trailing yield of 8.8% on the current stock price of HK$0.285. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Super Strong Holdings distributed an unsustainably high 124% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Super Strong Holdings paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 144%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Super Strong Holdings does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Super Strong Holdings's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Super Strong Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are increasing at a rapid rate, but the company is paying out more than we think is sustainable, based on current earnings. Generally, when a company is paying out more than it earned as dividends, it could signal either that the company is spending heavily to fund its growth, or that earnings growth is likely to slow due to lack of reinvestment.

Given that Super Strong Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.