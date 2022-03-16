Why a legal expert says Peoria's reason for keeping police camera sites private is 'flawed'

A Peoria Police Department car sits parked on West Main Street while officers respond to a minor crash on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The Peoria Police Department has refused to disclose the locations of 16 police surveillance cameras placed around the city, citing public safety concerns.

But a media law expert says the city's rejection of a Freedom of Information Act request by the Journal Star for the locations of the 16 cameras on public streets is flawed. The cameras were installed this year at a cost of $109,000.

The Journal Star has appealed the denial to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

What did police say in denying the request?

In their response to the FOIA request, PPD cited a section of state law that allows a government to withhold "information specifically prohibited from disclosure by federal or State law or rules and regulations implementing federal or State law."

In other words, city officials said, other laws prohibit the disclosure of the record and "placement and location of the cameras will not be released," according to a city email.

City Manager Patrick Urich said for public safety reasons, the locations would not be disclosed. He added the cameras are important to fighting violence in the city.

Juvenile crime: Troubling trends in juvenile crime in Peoria: More guns, carjackings and girls

Media-law attorney's has concerns

Don Craven, the president of the Illinois Press Association and a longtime attorney specializing in media law, told the Journal Star the denial fell short of his expectations.

He called the city's response "flawed" because they "don't provide a state/federal law exempting the request," he said by email.

Unlike a similar request in Chicago last year that dealt with Chicago Transit Authority footage, the Journal Star's request just dealt with camera locations rather than seeking video recorded on the devices, Craven noted.

Additionally, he said, "the Peoria PD doesn’t explain why disclosure would reasonably be expected to jeopardize the effectiveness of its safety measures."

Story continues

More: 2021 homicides in Peoria. Here are the lives lost and cases unsolved

What are the Flock Safety cameras?

Last year, Peoria purchased the surveillance cameras from Flock Safety for placement in high-crime areas of the city.

Gang members and violent criminals will be among those targeted by the cameras, according to information given to the Peoria City Council. The cameras are to be in continuous operation.

Privacy concerns: Peoria police video surveillance is about to increase. Here's why the ACLU is concerned

Color, make, model, type of vehicle, full license plate number and "many other distinctions" will be identified by the cameras and made available to police, council members were told.

License plate numbers of "violent offenders, gang members, people with warrants, and targets of drug investigations" will be put into the "hot list" of vehicles the cameras will be looking for and identifying for police, according to the statement of work.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police keep surveillance camera locations hidden