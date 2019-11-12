Why Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft's (VIE:LNZ) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft's (VIE:LNZ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Lenzing's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 18.56. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €18.56 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Lenzing

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lenzing:

P/E of 18.56 = €92.10 ÷ €4.96 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Lenzing Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.3) for companies in the chemicals industry is roughly the same as Lenzing's P/E.

WBAG:LNZ Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 12th 2019 More

That indicates that the market expects Lenzing will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Lenzing actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Lenzing shrunk earnings per share by 33% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 64%. And EPS is down 13% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Lenzing's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Lenzing's net debt is 14% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Lenzing's P/E Ratio

Lenzing has a P/E of 18.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.1. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.