Why is Lexington stalling on police reform? Haven’t we seen enough?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Herald Leader Editorial Board
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At about the same time on Tuesday afternoon that we found out Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin would actually be held accountable for murdering George Floyd, a Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant because she was brandishing a knife.

Nearly everyone who publicly celebrated the rare conviction of a police officer made the point that it was only a start in a long reformation needed in how law enforcement does its job and how it is held accountable.

That point was made all too clearly and tragically in the past few weeks, not just in Columbus but also Chicago and Brooklyn Center, Minn. By what training standard does anyone pull the trigger four times at a teenage girl holding a knife? How does a police officer mistake their Taser for a gun, as they allegedly did in the case of Daunte Wright on April 11? How does a police officer shoot a 13-year-old boy named Adam Toledo who is putting his hands in the air?

How many more bodies must be counted, how many more young people of color must die before we stop this madness? Surely even the staunchest Blue Lives Matter advocates can see that while there are plenty of good people in the police, the systems that recruit, train and militarize them are deeply, intrinsically racist and wrong.

President Joe Biden pledged to do more on a federal level. On a local level, however, city leaders and the Lexington Police Department seem strangely reluctant to take much-needed steps to avoid the tragedy that happened just down the road from here. It’s not clear exactly why Mayor Linda Gorton and the council won’t take the steps to ban no-knock warrants outright, but it is becoming a disgrace.

As pointed out by the Black Faith Leaders of Lexington, who have brought up this issue again and again: “It could not be clearer that the possible benefits associated with executing no knock warrants are far outweighed by the potential loss of life and the community’s cry for police reform.” They have even sent a copy of model legislation for the Urban County Council to use.

The faith leaders are also demanding more civilian participation in police discipline hearings, and dropped charges against the downtown Lexington protesters who peacefully marched against police brutality all summer. As we noted earlier, “instead of prosecuting the protesters, we ought to thank them for their dedication to opening this community’s eyes. They fought against injustice, they should not be victims of it.”

Lexington leaders have a chance to start reforms needed to avoid the pointless and tragic bloodshed at the hands of police we seem to see every day. Let’s hope they can summon the moral courage to start.

Recommended Stories

  • Consolidations Are Coming to Crypto

    Coinbase is for sure going to buy more companies. And with the success of its stock listing, other crypto companies are sure to follow and will also do what public companies do: buy things.

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-year-old girl shot dead by police in Columbus, Ohio

    Teenager shot and killed by police responding to attempted stabbing, moments before judge delivered verdict in Chauvin trial Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon, just moments before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. The girl was identified by local media as Ma’Khia Bryant. Officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call and, when police arrived, shot the girl around 4.45pm, officials said. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, they said. Hazel Bryant, who identified herself as the girl’s aunt, told the Columbus Dispatch that she lived in a nearby foster home. According to the Dispatch, Bryant said the teen got into a dispute with someone else at the foster home, and that her niece had a knife but dropped it before being shot multiple times by an officer. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday’s shooting in Ohio’s capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing. Police arriving at the home encountered several people on the front lawn of a house where the female youth, seen brandishing what appeared to be knife, was charging toward another female who fell backwards, the video showed. A police officer then opened fire on the youth as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway. The video then shows what appears to be a kitchen knife lying on the pavement near the teenager. The shooting, which took place approximately 25 minutes before the judge handed down the guilty verdict against Chauvin, cast a shadow over the celebrations across the country that followed the trial’s conclusion. A crowd of protesters gathered on Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic, while other demonstrators rallied at the city’s police headquarters. “We don’t get to celebrate nothing,” said KC Traynor, one of the demonstrators who spoke with the Dispatch. “In the end, you know what, you can’t be Black.” Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim. “The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.” Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said. “We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that,” Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.” The shooting occurred as advocates warned that while the Chauvin verdict should be hailed for holding police accountable, it does not amount to justice for George Floyd, and that far more work must be done to tackle systemic racism and police brutality. “As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting,” tweeted Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family. “Another child lost! Another hashtag,” he wrote. As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15yo Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag. ✊🏾🙏🏾#JusticeForMakiyahBryant https://t.co/9ssR5gfqm5— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 21, 2021 Andrew Ginther, the mayor of Columbus, confirmed the shooting in a tweet and said that authorities were working to review body-camera footage of the incident. “This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” he said. “We do not know all of the details.” He urged calm while the investigation continued. Speaking at the news conference later on Tuesday, he said: “We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.” • This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Ma’Khia Bryant’s first name and age.

  • ‘She was a child’: White House vows to fight systemic racism in wake of police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

    Following the police killing of a Black teenage girl in Ohio, moments before a guilty verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on addressing “systemic racism and implicit bias head-on” in law enforcement. “The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • ‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

    Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacted to the verdict with relief and tears.

  • Late-night hosts react to Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘Still a lot of work to be done’

    Here’s what they had to say about Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

  • George Floyd: How are African-Americans treated under the law?

    We've looked at some of the data around ethnicity and the US crime and justice system.

  • Teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

    Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo dropped the gun he'd been holding, turned and began raising his hands just as the officer had commanded. The graphic video that became the latest tragic touchstone in the nation’s reckoning with race and policing puts a microscope on those split-second decisions with far-reaching and grave consequences. Investigators are still sorting through exactly what happened, but the shooting has raised difficult questions about why the boy wasn't given more time to comply and whether the deadly encounter could have been prevented in the first place.

  • 12 Outdoor Furniture Sets for Living Alfresco

    With warmer weather just around the corner, we're taking our home-design focus to the great outdoors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Apple ‘best-before’ dates: Tech giants told to reveal how long before phone models stop working

    Apple and Google will have to tell customers when their smartphones will stop working and leave them at risk of hacking, under laws being considered. The move is part of plans to ensure smart devices meet stricter security requirements and include smart speakers, baby monitors and video doorbells. Tech giants will be required to say how long new gadgets will get software that protects them from hacking and keeps apps running properly. A third of users are now keeping handsets for up to four years, but some brands offer vital updates for only two. Which? found most iPhones were still receiving updates after five years, but some Android phones guaranteed just two or three years’ new software while others abruptly cancelled planned updates for relatively new phones. University College London found in a study of 270 devices that none told users how long the tech would receive security software at the point of sale. Matt Warman, the digital infrastructure minister, said: “Phones and smart devices can be a goldmine for hackers looking to steal data, yet a great number still run older software with holes in their security systems.” Politicians have launched efforts to make it easier for consumers to repair broken gadgets, in particular home appliances, to extend their lifespan. MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have also hit out at “planned obsolescence”, devices that only last a short time, to cut waste, while innovation foundation Nesta has called for seven years of software updates to “break the two-year cycle” that forces consumers to regularly buy new tech. Although iPhones do provide several years of security updates, Apple has come under fire for slowing down its smartphones to improve battery life. Last year, it agreed to pay £360 million to settle a class action, although it did not admit wrongdoing. In 2020, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 after agreeing to at least 10 years’ support when it was released in 2009. Makers will be expected to provide a simple point of contact for the public to report any vulnerabilities. And easy-to-guess default passwords such as “password” or “admin” will be banned. In extreme cases, so-called internet-of-things devices have been hijacked in their millions and used for “denial of service” attacks. The 2016 Mirai botnet attack, which shut down swathes of US websites, was one such cyber attack. Under the rules, device makers will also be mandated to provide a point of contact so that cyber researchers and “white hat”, or ethical, hackers can warn them of faults with their gadgets. Industry group the Cyber Tech Accord, backed by Arm, Microsoft and Dell, has also launched a set of voluntary standards to improve the security of smart devices, including a set of digital health check labels to be displayed on new tech such as toys and cameras.

  • The cause of George Floyd's death: Jurors faced alternate versions in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    Before a verdict was reached in the Chauvin trial, attorneys on both sides made their case to jurors about what caused George Floyd's death.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Val Demings and Jim Jordan clash over police funding

    ‘Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns! And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Demings thunders at Jordan

  • Biden news: Bernie Sanders unveils free college plan as Merrick Garland launches police review

    Rolling updates on the day’s news from Washington and beyond

  • 'Hope' the press starts covering Biden admin 'more fairly': Hallberg

    District Media Group President Beverly Hallberg argues the media does not want to press President Biden on immigration policies.

  • House rejects GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters over remarks to Floyd protesters

    The House voted 216 to 210 to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters for her comments to protesters seeking justice for George Floyd.

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland announces probe into Minneapolis police in wake of Chauvin verdict

    Sweeping investigation follows admission by mayor that there are ‘a litany of changes that need to happen’