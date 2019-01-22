Why Lian Beng Group Ltd’s (SGX:L03) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll evaluate Lian Beng Group Ltd (SGX:L03) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lian Beng Group:

0.023 = S$22m ÷ (S$1.6b – S$483m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

So, Lian Beng Group has an ROCE of 2.3%.

Is Lian Beng Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Lian Beng Group’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 6.9% average in the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Lian Beng Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

As we can see, Lian Beng Group currently has an ROCE of 2.3%, less than the 4.4% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Lian Beng Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Lian Beng Group’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Lian Beng Group has total liabilities of S$483m and total assets of S$1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Lian Beng Group’s low ROCE is unappealing.