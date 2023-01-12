Here’s Why Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (LTRPA) Declined in Q4

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7.82% compared to 6.23% for the Russell 2000 Index and 8.42% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In 2022, the fund returned -10.34% compared to -20.44% decline for the Russell 2000 Index and -14.48% decline for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Cove Street Capital highlighted stocks like Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is an online travel booking platform. On January 11, 2023, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock closed at $1.0300 per share. One-month return of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was 41.27%, and its shares lost 56.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has a market capitalization of $186.755 million.

Cove Street Capital made the following comment about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is simply another presently unsuccessful holding pen for a Liberty holding – in TripAdvisor (Ticker: LTRPA). While travel at large is on an upswing, it is coming back from a solid Covid hole. In the meantime, LTRPA has a new CEO who replaced the founder – it will be difficult for him to be worse. They have also changed their reporting making it fairly obvious how profitable the core TRIP is…and how fast growing and unprofitable their other ventures are in “Experiences” and “Dining” – both of which are leaders in their respective fields. We expect an Analyst Day and a strategic plan in 2023, which has reasonable probability of attracting new investors. This security is effectively leveraged exposure to TRIP – we can get the same oomph from 1.5% of the portfolio in this as 5% in LTRPA."

Story continues

Pixabay/Public Domain

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) at the end of the third quarter, which was 20 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in another article and shared GreenWood Investors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.