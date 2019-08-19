Why Lindab International AB (STO:LIAB) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Lindab International AB (STO:LIAB), it is a financially-healthy company with a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Lindab International here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

In the previous year, LIAB has ramped up its bottom line by 73%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did LIAB outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Building industry expansion, which generated a 32% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. LIAB's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that LIAB manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. LIAB seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.45x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

OM:LIAB Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

LIAB's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of LIAB's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the building industry, LIAB is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that LIAB is potentially undervalued.

OM:LIAB Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019 More

