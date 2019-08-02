Why Lingotes Especiales, S.A.'s (BME:LGT) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Lingotes Especiales, S.A.'s (BME:LGT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Lingotes Especiales's P/E ratio is 16.62. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €16.62 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lingotes Especiales:

P/E of 16.62 = €13.8 ÷ €0.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Lingotes Especiales's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Lingotes Especiales has a higher P/E than the average (11.4) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

BME:LGT Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019

That means that the market expects Lingotes Especiales will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Lingotes Especiales shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year. But EPS is up 22% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.9% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Lingotes Especiales's Balance Sheet

Lingotes Especiales's net debt is 11% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Lingotes Especiales's P/E Ratio

Lingotes Especiales has a P/E of 16.6. That's around the same as the average in the ES market, which is 16.8. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.