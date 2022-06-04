Why Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Could Be Worth Watching

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$16.62 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$9.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lions Gate Entertainment's current trading price of US$9.85 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lions Gate Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Lions Gate Entertainment worth?

Great news for investors – Lions Gate Entertainment is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $13.87, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Lions Gate Entertainment’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lions Gate Entertainment generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Lions Gate Entertainment's earnings are expected to increase by 56%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LGF.A is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LGF.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LGF.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Lions Gate Entertainment (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

