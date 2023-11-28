Why liquefied gas is in short supply at Ukrainian fuel stations

A third of imported liquefied gas is delivered by road through Polish checkpoints, some of which are blocked by protesters. This has caused shortages and increased prices.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are changing almost daily. According to the analytical consulting agency A-95, if its price at fuel stations on Nov. 22 was UAH 35.54 ($0.98) per liter, then the next day it was UAH 35.93. Even in the summer, fuel was sold much cheaper, at UAH 27 ($0.74) per liter. However, LPG cannot be found at every fuel station even at such high prices. The shortage has been caused by protesters who are blocking four of the eight crossings on the Ukrainian-Polish border. However, A-95 predicts that supply problems will be solved in December thanks to traders reorienting towards railway transportation as well as the seasonal decrease in demand and deliveries from other EU countries.

Significant demand

Ukraine is among the top five consumers of LPG in the world, says Yaroslav Starovoytenko, head of the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine. "Over the past 10 years, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for LPG, and now we consume more liquefied gas than gasoline, " he explains. "However, there is no storage infrastructure, so the market has always worked and still works on the fly." Starovoytenko says that in the most optimistic estimates, LPG prices were four times lower than those for gasoline. Thus, any disruption in logistics leads to supply shocks.

It all started with the fight against Russian gas, says Oleksandr Sirenko, an analyst at the NaftoRynok consulting company. According to him, since Oct. 17, when the customs service increased the list of documents from importers, many traders either stopped importing fuel or significantly reduced their volumes. "In this list, we counted about 40 companies, which included well-known large gas station chains," he says. He adds that import volumes have decreased, new routes and manufacturers have not been worked out yet, and gas station chains have rushed to auctions for those small volumes available from domestic producers.

A third of all imported gas, which supplies 20-25% of the Ukrainian market, is delivered across the Polish border. However, the border has become increasingly more difficult to cross. Since Nov. 6, Polish carriers have carried out a blockade of road traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine — Krakovets-Korchova, Dorohusk-Yahodyn, and Rava-Ruska-Grebenne. As of Nov. 20, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry, there was a queue of more than three thousand trucks. On Nov. 23, the protest action expanded to the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The State Customs Service has also reported that there is a risk that a fifth crossing – at Nizhankovichi-Malhowice – was also at risk of being closed. The electronic processing queue of trucks leaving Ukraine has already grown from 1,300 to 2,000 vehicles.

The Polish carrier blockade has forced transport companies to reopen routes through Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, says A-95 analyst Artem Kuyun. This has firstly added a couple of days to the delivery time, and secondly led to a significant increase in queues at unblocked crossings. Starovoytenko, citing market operators, says that fuel trucks spend weeks crossing borders in both directions.

Events at the border are being felt by gas stations across the country. Director of A-95 Serhii Kuyun wrote on Facebook that the most widespread problems are at Privat fuel stations, found in half of Ukraine, while interruptions have also been observed at UPG, SOCAR, Motto, BRSM, and even at Avantazh stations. SOCAR Ukraine’s press office stated to NV Business that their current fuel reserves will last for 10 days.

Soaring prices

The price of LPG is constantly increasing. At the auction of the Ukrainian Energy Exchange on Nov. 22, according to data from Enkorr, prices have gone up by an average of UAH 1,530 per ton, rising to UAH 63,988 ($1,761). Ukrnafta's LPG increased by UAH 2,735 per ton to a price of UAH 63,836, while Ukrhazvydobuvanny’s prices have climbed by UAH 325 to UAH 64,139 per ton. Price hikes are also noticeable at fuel stations themselves.

Sirenko tells NV Business that gas is now sold at UAH 35 per liter, while it has reached UAH 40 per liter at fuel stations experiencing shortages. "The optimal ratio of the price of LPG and gasoline is 55%, but it is now 65%. Therefore, the demand for gas is decreasing every day due to high prices. Thus, drivers are switching to gasoline; plus the weather has worsened," he adds.

Artem Kuyun explains that LPG remains economically viable up to 75% of the price of A-95 gasoline, which today is about UAH 40 per liter. At the same time, according to him, it turns out that networks that cannot adjust rhythmic supply have been throwing out a "white flag" in the form of UAH 39.7 per liter pricing. "This is almost 4 hryvnias higher than the average price on the market, meaning that no one will refuel at that price," he adds.

Traders are gradually reorienting supplies. Artem Kuyun says that if in September the share of LPG imports for motor vehicles was about 60%, then in November it will drop to around 40%. First and foremost, rail imports are arriving to replace supplies. However, there are two points to consider.

Firstly, gas coming from refineries in Europe, the United States, and other countries is mostly shipped by rail, and Ukrainian traders have arranged routes to deliver it as early as 2022. However, due to the increased popularity of gas of dubious origin (essentially purely Russian gas), which lasted from October 2022 to October 2023, the demand for non-Russian gas was in decline. This meant that many supply contracts were terminated, rolling stock diverted to other directions. The market is now restoring routes, but it cannot happen quickly, Kuyun explains.

Second, rail transport requires much more time to deliver gas from storage facilities in Europe. If a vehicle can deliver gas from the border to a gas station in central Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast in at most two days, then it can take up to two weeks to deliver it by rail. "Unfortunately, Ukrzaliznytsia’s operations sometimes leave much to be desired. Accordingly, we need more gas to provide fuel stations, storage facilities, and the supply chain," he says.

A reprieve should come as soon as December, when the market gradually becomes saturated with fuel, and prices may return to the summer level. If Polish truckers end their blockade of border checkpoints, the situation will improve even faster. "I'm even sure that news that ‘the Poles will end the strike in three days’ would send the price of LPG down by 3-5 hryvnias. Because that's what happened when the Poles announced they would begin their strike in a week, without physically going to the border," says Sirenko. However, the protesters plan to blockade the Ukrainian border until February 2024.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine