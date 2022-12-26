Why Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Could Be Worth Watching

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$17.99 and falling to the lows of US$12.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Liquidity Services' current trading price of US$14.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Liquidity Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Liquidity Services?

Great news for investors – Liquidity Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.1x is currently well-below the industry average of 24.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Liquidity Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Liquidity Services?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Liquidity Services, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LQDT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LQDT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LQDT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Liquidity Services at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Liquidity Services (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Liquidity Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

