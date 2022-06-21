Why is Lithuania risking Russia’s wrath over Kaliningrad?

John Bretschneider
Ryan White
·3 min read

Lithuania imposed a ground transit ban of EU sanctioned Russian goods through its territory on Saturday, cutting off the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Oblast.

The governor of the oblast, Anton Alikhanov, said the ban will block half of all goods coming into the territory, the majority of which travel via railroad. The ban will also cut off Kaliningrad’s only oil pipeline from Russia.

The move comes on top of the EU flight ban of 21 Russian-certified airlines in April, preventing goods from being flown into Kaliningrad as well. The only uninterrupted method of transit left to the territory now is by way of the sea through international waters.

In response, Russia said Lithuania will face “serious,” unspecified consequences for the actions.

With Lithuania being a NATO member, any direct military action by Russia would trigger Article 5 of the treaty and the entirety of the alliance would at war with Russia. During the State of the Union Address, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to defend “every inch” of NATO territory. In March, the U.S. bolstered its presence in Lithuania, bringing the number of soldiers stationed in the country to around 1,000.

Where is Kaliningrad?

Like a hollow in the mountains, the isolated port city of Kaliningrad and the territory to which it lends its name is nestled along the coast of the Baltic Sea between the countries of Poland to the South and Lithuania to the East and North.

Why is Kaliningrad part of Russia?

The Kaliningrad Oblast is a territory of Russia. As an exclave, it is separated from its mother country’s capital of Moscow by about 680 miles.

After the conclusion of World War II, the Soviet Union was given control of the Kaliningrad territory at the Potsdam Conference. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the territory remained part of the Russian Federation, surrounded by newly independent countries which over time developed close ties to the West. Eventually, Poland and Lithuania joined the NATO alliance.

Why is Kaliningrad important?

Kaliningrad is the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea that is ice-free year round and is an important launch point for the nation’s naval fleet. Its strategic location prevents ships from having to circumnavigate Scandinavia by way of a northern passage, traveling through the Arctic Ocean. This is the route ships have to take from the second port of the Baltic Fleet in St. Petersburg.

Kaliningrad’s location also means that Russia has naval vessels stationed behind NATO lines.

Along with its fleet, Russia also has nuclear weapons stationed in the territory, according to the Lithuania. In March, Russia ordered its nuclear forces on high alert in response to what it called mounting pressure from NATO countries making “aggressive statements about our country.”

Nuclear warheads attached to short or intermediate range ballistic misses stationed essentially inside NATO territory provide Russia with a more assured first strike due to the limited time it would take the missiles to reach their targets in Europe.

What has Russia’s response been?

Russia has expressed outrage at the move by Lithuania and has vowed to respond in a manner in which the citizens of Lithuania will feel pain, but has failed to specify how it will accomplish this.

Russia has called the transit ban a “blockade” and said the move is a violation of international law. Kaliningrad relies heavily on imports from Russia for goods and materials.

Lithuania defended the ban saying it is simply a step taken to comply with the EU sanctions which have been implemented on Russia since their invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“The transit of passengers and non-sanctioned goods to and from the Kaliningrad region through Lithuania continues uninterrupted,” the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Lithuania has not imposed any unilateral, individual, or additional restrictions on the transit. Lithuania consistently implements EU sanctions, which have different transition periods and dates of entry into force.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow to summon EU ambassador to Russia over Kaliningrad transit - Kaliningrad governor

    Vilnius banned the transit of goods under European Union sanctions through Lithuanian territory to and from the Russian exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, citing EU sanction rules. "This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told the Russian television.

  • Russia warns NATO-member Lithuania over Kaliningrad transit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned NATO member Lithuania on Monday that unless the transit of goods to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea was swiftly restored then Moscow would take undisclosed measures to defend its national interests. With east-west relations at a half-century low over Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vilnius banned the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union through Lithuanian territory to and from the exclave, citing EU sanction rules.

  • A former US general compared Russia’s war in Ukraine to a ‘heavyweight boxing match’ and said a ‘knockout blow’ is coming

    Mark Hertling, the former top commander of the US Army forces in Europe, said fighting in eastern Ukraine is like a "slugfest."

  • 200 Russian deserters wandering in woods in Kharkiv Oblast

    Around 200 Russian deserters who were defeated on the battlefields in Kharkiv Oblast are now hiding out in local woods, seeking to avoid capture by their own commanders and by Ukrainian forces, sources in the area say.

  • Up to seven Belarusian battalions amassed on Ukrainian border - Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 21 JUNE 2022, 12:29 There are as many as seven Belarusian battalions on the border between Belarus and Ukraine. Source: Olexandr Motuzianyk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, during the national 24/7 TV newscast Quote from Motuzianyk: "There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in Brest and Gomel oblasts [of Belarus - ed.

  • Ukraine war: Kyiv launches 'massive' night-time mission to retake Snake Island

    Vladimir Putin threatens nuclear strike by year end Ukraine cannot settle for 's----y peace', Boris Johnson to tell G7 Analysis: Europe risks pyrrhic victory over Putin with sanctions Moscow official on trial for 'fake news' stages courtroom protest

  • Watch: Charging crocodile is sent fleeing by a frying pan

    Tourists in Australia were set to depart their lodge in the Northern Territory, but there was one problem: A crocodile blocked their path.

  • Pence Navigates a Possible White House Run, and a Fraught Political Moment

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has emerged from the Jan. 6 hearings in a peculiar position. To some Democrats in Congress, he has become something of a hero for resisting Donald Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election at a time when American democracy seemed to teeter on the brink. To Trump and his political base, Pence is a weakling who gave away the presidency. And to a swath of anti-Trump voters in both parties, he is merely someone who finally did the right thing by standin

  • Finland's and Sweden's pursuit of NATO membership is the exact opposite of what Putin wanted for Russian neighbors

    Finland and Sweden joined 14 NATO allies in a June 6, 2022, military exercise on the Baltic Sea. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty ImagesNo one should be surprised by the decision made by the governments of Sweden and Finland to apply for full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, both countries have given Ukraine missile systems, assault rifles, ammunition and money for refugee resettlement. In my view as a scho

  • Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices, though one dissenting justice compared the result to "Alice in Wonderland." The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense.

  • After a Pivotal Period in Ukraine, U.S. Officials Predict the War's Path

    WASHINGTON — When Russia shifted its military campaign to focus on eastern Ukraine this spring, senior officials in the Biden administration said the next four to six weeks of fighting would determine the war’s eventual path. That time has passed, and officials say the picture is increasingly clear: Russia is likely to end up with more territory, they said, but neither side will gain full control of the region as a depleted Russian military faces an opponent armed with increasingly sophisticated

  • Howitzers arrive in Ukraine, first in pledged weapons package from Germany

    German self-propelled howitzers have arrived in Ukraine in the first delivery of heavy weapons promised by Berlin, Ukraine's defence minister said on Tuesday. Ukraine has pleaded with the West to send more and better artillery as the country runs out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia's. "We have replenishment!...The German Panzerhaubitze 2000 with trained Ukrainian crews joined the Ukrainian artillery family," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on social media.

  • Russia is facing its worst recession in 30 years — and the 'Putin Generation' is paying the price

    Multinational companies are leaving en masse, and Russian universities are dropping out of a European system aligning qualifications across countries.

  • Ukrainian counter-offensive brings more losses to invaders in southern region

    The Ukrainian army is conducting a successful counter-offensive in the southern region of the country, bringing more losses to the invading Russian forces, Operational Command South, the tactical center of Ukrainian Armed Forces in that region, reported on June 21.

  • Brain wave-scanning helmet developed by scientists to help Chinese censors better detect porn

    Chinese scientists have reportedly developed and tested a device that aims to help online censors better police pornography in the country. Researchers at Beijing Jiaotong University in China created a helmet that can track the brain waves of its wearers. In China, where watching porn is illegal, the government employs mostly women as so-called porn appraisers, or “jian huang shi,” who screen online photo and video content.

  • You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

    Maxim Shemetov/REUTERSRussia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPI

  • Ukrainian Air Force reveals how pilots manage to shoot down Russian missiles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 16:47 Pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine sometimes manage to intercept Russian cruise missiles in the air. Source: Army Inform Details: The official publication of the Ministry of Defence [of Ukraine] gives an example of Russian cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

  • Lithuanians near Kaliningrad put faith in NATO after Russia's threats

    Russia's threat to punish Lithuania over blocked rail shipments to Moscow's enclave of Kaliningrad jangled nerves on Tuesday for residents living just across the border who put faith in NATO membership to thwart any potential military action. Lithuania has shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on Saturday, raising the ire of Russian officials who threatened a "serious negative impact." Insurance worker Vitalijus Sidiskis, 59, said while he believed it was difficult to predict what Russia might do, he would remain calm because of Lithuania's membership in the European Union and NATO.

  • Kaley Cuoco Settles Divorce With Karl Cook

    Kaley Cuoco is a single lady yet again. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a “judgment was filed” in their divorce, which means the ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress officially settled her divorce with Karl Cook. Further details about their divorce were not laid out in the legal documents; however, it’s no secret both Cook and Cuoco are rich and famous in their own right. Kaley […]

  • Biden's Saudi Arabia trip denounced as 'frightening and enraging' by dissidents

    Last week, the District of Columbia replaced a street sign, an action not ordinarily afforded press attention and attended by dignitaries. This one had both, because the street was in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, and its new name was Jamal Khasshogi Way.