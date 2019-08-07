Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July

What happened

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) gained 18.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock gained ground after the company detailed new product offerings and partnerships.

LPSN Chart More

LPSN data by YCharts.

LivePerson published a press release on July 1 revealing that its software had been integrated with SAP's Upscale Commerce software platform for online retail. The company then published a press release on July 24 saying that it had launched its first WhatsApp integration for an automotive dealer -- Tricolor Auto Group, an automotive retail platform focused on Spanish speakers in California and Texas. These news items, combined with broader market momentum, helped push LivePerson's stock up by double digits in the lead-up to the publication of its second-quarter results on July 31.

A robotic hand using a laptop. More

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

LivePerson's progress in securing new contracts and increasing revenue per client was evident in its second-quarter report. The company recorded $71 million in revenue in the second quarter, up 15% year over year. It managed to ink 142 new deals in the quarter, up 50% compared to the prior-year period -- with 74 of those deals coming from new customers. Average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer over the twelve month period hit $310,000 -- up from $255,000 in the previous comparable trailing twelve month period.

Now what

Despite another turn away from reconciliation in the ongoing trade dispute saga between the U.S. and China and indicators suggesting a global economic slowdown creating pullback for major markets, LivePerson stock has proven pretty resilient in August. It has climbed roughly 4% in the month so far, a notably strong performance for a growth-dependent stock amid sell-offs for the broader market.

LPSN Chart More