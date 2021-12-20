Why Liz Truss’s new Brexit role could make or break her Downing Street future

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is seen as the key leadership rival of Rishi Sunak - REUTERS/Toby Melville

When the news broke on Sunday night that Liz Truss would oversee the Brexit negotiations following the resignation of Lord Frost, opinion in Westminster was divided. Was this a consolidation of power that would put the Foreign Secretary on the path to 10 Downing Street? Or, is the knotty task of renegotiating the Northern Ireland protocol actually a hospital pass thrown to her by a Prime Minister who has become concerned at her popularity with party activists?

Supporters of Ms Truss have been quick to talk up her new duties as an opportunity – and a vote of confidence from the Prime Minister. Others view it in a less flattering light – as an attempt by an embattled Prime Minister to clip a leadership rival’s wings.

A grassroots favourite, Ms Truss has sat on top of the ConservativeHome Cabinet league table for a full year.

The Instagram-loving, burger-munching, karaoke-prone Foreign Secretary has won fans over thanks in part to her work delivering the benefits of Brexit – through trade deals during her time as international trade secretary and then later in the Foreign Office flying the flag for Global Britain.

It wasn’t always the way. Ms Truss actually voted Remain in the EU referendum and campaigned for that result – warning that “economically Britain will be better off staying in a reformed EU”.

It’s why her appointment comes with some risk. When news of Lord Frost’s resignation emerged over the weekend, Brexiteer MPs in the “Clean Global Brexit” group shared their concerns that it signal Mr Johnson was missing out on the opportunities of Brexit. Ms Truss will need to prove to these MPs, they can trust someone who backed Remain to remedy this

Liz Truss was pro-Remain under Cameron's governmentm but that changed once Johnson came into power

While it can’t be denied that her Brexit positions – Remain under Cameron, Leave under Mr Johnson – have tended to coincide with career opportunities, she is regarded by many Tory Brexiteers as someone who now believes in the Brexit project.

“Around the Cabinet table, she is viewed as a Brexiteer,” says a ministerial colleague. In ministerial meetings on the issue, she has adopted a similar position to Lord Frost – to seek a new agreement but keep Article 16 on the table. In contrast, Leave-backing Rishi Sunak – seen as her key leadership rival – is the minister who has privately been the most vocal about not triggering Article 16.

Coming to a decision on the protocol is fraught with political risk: a deal with the EU on the protocol risks disappointing the European Research Group but trigger Article 16 in the new year risks a full blown trade war with Europe which could lead to severe disruption across the country.

Much of Ms Truss’s success has come from doing things that everyone agrees with, like rolling over EU trade agreements. But the protocol will force her to make choices – and enemies.

“It’s an opportunity and a threat,” says a Conservative source. “Liz’s critics say she has few achievements and isn’t serious. If she can get the protocol wrapped up she will prove them wrong.” Allies of Ms Truss point to her work both securing trade deals and previously at Shell as evidence that she is an experienced negotiator who is battle hardened.

Should things get tricky, could she follow Lord Frost and walk out? Don’t bet on it. While few doubt that she would like to be the chief inhabitant of 10 Downing Street one day, she is also a Johnson loyalist: she was the first member of the Cabinet to back him.

Some are wondering if Johnson's decision to give Truss the task of fixing Brexit is a hospital pass to slow down a potential leadership challenger - Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

To understand why Ms Truss views her success as tied to the Prime Minister’s, it’s worth re-examining her political career.

Despite being the longest-serving minister in Cabinet, she has spent much of her career being written off.

Under Cameron, she was the subject of mockery for calling cheese imports a disgrace in a party conference speech as Defra secretary. She was later appointed as Lord Chancellor by Theresa May in 2016 – but came into difficulty after falling out with senior members of the judiciary. Ahead of the 2017 snap election, talk was rife that Mrs May planned to sack her.

Only Mrs May’s misfortune – losing the Tory majority – offered Ms Truss an opportunity. Moved in the post-election reshuffle to Chief Secretary of the Treasury, she began to find her stride. Less worried about doing the wrong thing, she relaxed into the role – with jokey Instagram posts and even quoting the likes of Destiny’s Child – “all the honey’s making money” at a Downing Street reception to mark international women’s day.

A political survivor, she concluded during the chaotic May years that the Tories future relied on not just retaining seats in the south but winning seats in the north by being radical and offering Tory solutions.

It’s why she backed Boris Johnson. Initially, she was in charge of policy for his campaign but she was side lined from that role after proposing big tax changes that would have mostly benefited higher income voters.

When Mr Johnson won, he gave her the trade brief – a role that allowed her to burnish her new Brexit credentials and later her biggest promotion yet to a great office of state.

Could Liz Truss become a permanent fixture at No 10? - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What Johnson likes about her is that she reflects parts of his personality – she is an optimist.

But it’s also why her supporters believe her success is tied up in his. “Boris Johnson needs to go out on a high for Liz to succeed in a leadership contest. If he leaves on a low, MPs will want to replace him with the opposite,’ says one Ms Truss ally.

But among MPs and supporters, she has already developed a power base should the moment come. A regular on the think tank circuit, she is viewed as a true blue – speaking against tax rises around the cabinet table. She has also been working the circuit – wooing MPs at 5 Hertford Street and touring local associations. She was a guest of honour at Jackie Doyle-Price’s Christmas Abba-themed karaoke night.

Red Wall MPs were reported to have set up a Liz for Leader WhatsApp group – which was hastily shut down when word spread. She certainly has a loyal following among the younger intake. As Dehenna Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland, told me: “[The] thing that I admire the most is the fact that her outlook is so positive and optimistic. She’s a free marketeer.

“She really is a freedom lover and that is so important; freedom is so central to what we Brits believe in.”

She has also gained admirers for sticking it out in a man’s world where her male rivals are often praised as big thinkers and Ms Truss lightweight. One of her favourite Taylor Swift songs is The Man, with the lyric: “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

She previously told me: “As a woman in politics you do face a particular criticism sometimes and there is this myth aboard and I blame The Thick of It with the sort of Nicola Murray-type minister the sort of sensible woman who is a bit clueless.”

She still has plenty of critics. There are plenty of old hands who roll their eyes at her social media and argue she is insufficiently serious for the Foreign Office let alone No 10. These MPs are more likely to favour Mr Sunak.

The race between the two is already hotting up – with Ms Truss appointing her own “instagram guru” to go up against Sunak’s social media.

But the key thing that will decide Ms Truss’s future is not an Instagram post but her new brief. As George Osborne, the former Chancellor, noted: “The capable Liz Truss now has the tools to be the most powerful Foreign Secretary for many decades – foreign policy, trade with our most important markets and aid policy all in her brief for the first time.” If Ms Truss can do that, she will soon become the bookies’ favourite to succeed Boris Johnson.

Katy Balls is deputy political editor of The Spectator