Why We Like LNA Santé SA’s (EPA:LNA) 11% Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate LNA Santé SA (EPA:LNA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for LNA Santé:

0.11 = €45m ÷ (€704m – €301m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, LNA Santé has an ROCE of 11%.

See our latest analysis for LNA Santé

Does LNA Santé Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that LNA Santé’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.7% average in the Healthcare industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from LNA Santé’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

ENXTPA:LNA Last Perf February 14th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do LNA Santé’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

LNA Santé has total assets of €704m and current liabilities of €301m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, LNA Santé’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On LNA Santé’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it’s worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than LNA Santé. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.